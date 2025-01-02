2 "ill-prepared" hikers die while searching for Sasquatch amid freezing conditions

The two men are said to have set off in search of the mythical creature when they succumbed to winter conditions

A Christmas adventure turned deadly when two hikers lost their lives while hunting for a mythical creature in the Washington wilderness.

According to the Skamania County Sheriff's Department, a 59-year-old male and a 37-year-old male, both from Portland, set off in search of Sasquatch on Christmas Eve. At around 1:00 a.m. on December 25, the pair were reported overdue.

Using Flock camera footage, which uses AI to identify license plate numbers, the men's vehicle was located near Willard, a rural community at the southern boundary of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. A three-day search and rescue mission was launched involving over 60 volunteers who searched through "difficult terrain and harsh weather conditions."

The men were found deceased in a heavily wooded area of the remote and mountainous National Forest.

"Both deaths appear to be due to exposure, based on weather conditions and ill-preparedness," reports the SCSD.

Otherwise known as Bigfoot, Sasquatch is a legendary creature from North American folklore that has attained cultural icon status. It is said to inhabit forests in North America, particularly in the Pacific Northwest.

Winter hiking safety tips

Mountainous Gifford Pinchot National Forest is home to Mount St. Helens and with elevations ranging from 400ft to over 12,000ft, has presented visitors with snow and wintery conditions in recent weeks. Park rangers encourage all visitors to leave a detailed plan with friends or family and warn of fast-changing conditions.

"It is common for weather conditions to change suddenly in mountainous terrains; sunny mornings can turn into stormy afternoons. Always be prepared for bad weather," states the GPNF, noting that cell coverage is limited in remote areas.

For any backcountry excursion, always pack the following:

It's also a good idea to carry an emergency shelter. Learn more in our article on the hiking essentials.

In the backcountry, we also recommend ensuring your phone has the SOS function (and bringing a portable charger) or investing in a Garmin InReach device.