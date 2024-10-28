Time for another layer? This lightweight Columbia puffer jacket that's "perfect for all seasons" is 63% off right now

This popular style can be worn as an outer layer or a mid layer

Right now, you can pick up the highly-rated Columbia Men's Silver Falls Jacket for just $60 at Columbia. That's a staggering savings of 63% off this synthetic puffer jacket that users say is "perfect for all seasons."

"The jacket’s lightweight yet insulated design provides excellent warmth without feeling bulky, making it perfect for layering or wearing on its own," writes one happy customer.

This lightweight jacket has an average rating of 4.4 stars and weighs 453 grams in size medium. It packs away into its own pocket and can be worn under a shell as a cozy mid layer in winter, or a lightweight outer jacket for cool summer evenings. It has an elasticated hem and cuffs to keep out a cold breeze in any season.

This deal applies to men's sizing in all colorways, and there are still lots of size/color combinations left, but with hundreds sold in the past week, we recommend acting fast to get the perfect fit.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Columbia insulated jackets where you are.

Columbia Men's Silver Falls Jacket: $160 $60 at Columbia

Save $100 A lightweight puffer with synthetic insulation that makes a versatile, packable layer for adventures in any season.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on Columbia insulated jackets where you are: