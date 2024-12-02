Finally, REI slashes the prices on some of our favorite Fjallraven gear, but the sale ends today – here are the 8 best Cyber Monday deals we've found

It's rare to see big discounts on Fjallraven gear, but this Cyber Monday brings up to 30% off top-rated models like the Vidda Pro pants, Kajka backpack and Expedition X-Latt jacket

When it comes to hiking gear, Fjallraven's fox logo is like a tiny seal of approval and we love hitting the trail in pants, jackets and backpacks from this Scandi brand – the only problem is how expensive it is. This Cyber Monday, however, you can make massive savings on top-rated gear from Fjallraven with REI's Cyber Week sale.

REI has slashed the prices on a pile of our favorite pieces, meaning you can save up to 30% on items like the timeless Vidda Pro Insulated hiking pants, the packable Expedition X-Latt Insulated Jacket for chilly adventures and the head-turning Kajka 35 backpack that I've worn on the trails for days without discomfort this fall.

The deal I'm personally most excited about is over $70 off the rugged Fjallraven Keb Agile Trousers, which give me tons of protection in the backcountry but look great around town too – I always get compliments when I wear these hiking pants.

As always with great deals, there's a catch – while there are still loads of sizes available, the sale is for today, December 2, only so don't bookmark this for later or you'll miss out on some great savings.

Not in the US? Scroll to the bottom of this article to find the best deals on these Fjallraven pieces where you are, and find links to all the best Cyber Monday deals on camping and hiking gear we can find.

Fjallraven Expedition Pack Down Hoodie - Men's: $280 $195.99 at REI

Save $84 Made for winter activities, the men's Fjallraven Expedition Pack Down hoodie can be worn as a mid layer or a shell, and it packs away easily into a backpack or its own pocket when you don't need it.

Fjallraven Vidda Pro Ventilated Trousers - Men's: $180 $125.99 at REI

Save $54 Beloved fan favorites, these Fjallraven Vidda Pro Ventilated trousers have been updated with improved ventilation and a slimmer fit that doesn't sacrifice the mobility your trekking ventures require.

Fjallraven Keb Trousers Curved - Women's: $240 $167.99 at REI

Save $72 Featuring a curved fit that follows the curves of your body, the women's Fjallraven Keb trousers deliver top-notch freedom of movement, durability and protection with stretch fabric and G-1000® Eco.

Fjallraven Expedition X-Latt Insulated Jacket - Men's: $205 $143.49 at REI

Fjallraven Keb Agile Trousers - Women's: $195 $136.49 at REI

Save $59 If you're a fan of year-round trekking, you need a trusty pair of do-it-all pants. The women's Fjallraven Keb Agile trousers are durable, protective and built for excellent freedom of movement.

Fjallraven Kajka 35 Travel Pack: $275 $192.49 at REI

Save $82 The lightest and smallest of this durable and enduring style, the Fjallraven Kajka 35 travel pack is designed to carry heavy loads so you can focus on the path ahead instead of back pain.

Fjallraven Expedition X-Latt Insulated Vest - Men's: $175 $122.49 at REI

Save $82 A smart insulating mid layer to keep your core warm on chilly evenings, the men's Fjallraven Expedition X-Latt insulated vest is equally at home in your high-altitude trekking kit or over a button-up.

Fjallraven Abisko Winter Stretch Trousers - Women's: $210 $146.99 at REI

Save $63 Perfect for cold-weather excursions when you want mobility, warmth and durability, the women's Fjallraven Abisko Winter Stretch trousers offer protection from the elements and comfort on the move.

As popular as Fjallraven is, we expect these deals to fly off the shelves, so we suggest you act now to get that perfect fit.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on Fjallraven hiking kit where you are: