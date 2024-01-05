Get 30% off the powerful Garmin Fenix 7 at Amazon today

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Fenix 7 for just £417.90 at Amazon. That's a hefty saving of £182.09 off the list price, and one of the best prices we've seen for this powerful multi-sports watch. If you're looking for a GPS watch to help get your new year's resolution off on the right foot, this is one of the best around.

The Fenix 7 has long held a top spot in our roundup of the best Garmin watches, and for good reason. It's packed with all Garmin's latest training tools, offers great battery life, and looks stylish thanks to its stainless steel bezel. Although it was released a couple of year ago, it still receives regular software updates to add new features (the latest of which introduced Sleep Coaching and nap detection).

If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this page for the best deals on the Garmin Fenix 7 where you are.

Garmin Fenix 7: £599.99 £417.90 at Amazon

Save £182.09 This is a huge saving of 30% off the Fenix 7, and one of the best deals we've ever seen on this premium multi-sports watch. The offer applies to the silver/graphite colorway only.

I've used the Fenix 7 myself for many years, and highly recommend it. There's plenty of internal storage for downloading maps and apps, which is an often overlooked highlight, and it's great when you need turn-by-turn navigation. It doesn't have the new heart rate sensor and flashlight of the recently released Fenix 7 Pro, but at this price it's fantastic value.

If you're not in the UK, here are today's best deals on the Garmin Fenix 7 where you are, with prices updated daily: