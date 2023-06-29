Garmin Forerunner 245 hits lowest ever price ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Right now, you can grab the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music for only $199.99 at Amazon. That's a saving of 43% off the list price, and the cheapest this running-focused GPS watch has ever been.

If you're already a keen runner and want to take things to the next level, this could be the watch for you. It's a step up from Garmin's entry-level devices, with additional training tools to help you understand how your training is affecting your fitness.

We'll be rounding up all of this year's Amazon Prime Day Garmin deals on 11 and 12 July, but this offer beats previous sale prices by a wide margin, and might be even better than this year's discounts.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for the best deals on the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music where you are. You might also be interested in our roundup of the best cheap GPS watches, which includes tips on how to get a great watch for a lower price.

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music: $349.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $150 This is the cheapest we've ever seen this mid-level GPS running watch, including Prime Day and Black Friday deals. The biggest discount only applies to the black colorway.

As the name suggests, this version of the watch also has internal storage for music, podcasts and audiobooks, so you can enjoy some entertainment as you run without carrying your phone. Just connect your favorite Bluetooth running headphones and away you go. Battery life is impressive, and you can run for up to six hours with GPS tracking enabled and music playing.

