Garmin Instinct 2X Solar hits lowest ever price at Amazon today
Get over $50 off the extra large, extra tough watch right now
Right now, you can pick up the new Garmin Instinct 2X Solar for just $396.98 at Amazon – a saving of 12% and the cheapest it's ever been.
The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar is significantly bigger than the standard Instinct 2, with a 1.1in display, dual-band GPS, and new LED flashlight. When we reviewed it, we were pleasantly surprised by its light weight despite its new, larger case, and the accuracy of its sports tracking.
If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for the best deals on the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar near you. You might also be interested in our roundup of the best cheap GPS watches, which includes lots of budget-friendly devices for tracking your workouts.
Garmin Instinct 2X Solar:
$449.99 $396.98 at Amazon
Save $50.01 This is the biggest saving we've ever seen on the king-sized Instinct 2X Solar, with its extra large case, built-in flashlight, and multi-band GPS.
It's a likeable watch, and a great choice if you're looking for something seriously rugged that can go weeks between charges. Our only real complaint is that it's not as well suited to maps and navigation as a watch like the Garmin Enduro 2, but it's otherwise hard to fault.
If you don't live in the US, here are the best deals on the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar near you. Looking for something different? We'll be rounding up all the best Black Friday Garmin deals in a couple of months, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out.
Best Garmin watches: all the latest models tested and rated
Cat is the editor of Advnture, She’s been a journalist for 13 years, and was fitness and wellbeing editor on TechRadar before joining the Advnture team in 2022. She’s a UK Athletics qualified run leader, and in her spare time enjoys nothing more than lacing up her shoes and hitting the roads and trails (the muddier, the better).
