Tough-as-nails Garmin Instinct 2 hits its lowest ever price ever

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Instinct 2 for £182 at Amazon in the UK . That's a chunky savings of 27% off the list price, and its the cheapest this tough-as-nails adventure GPS watch has ever been. The deal only applies to the standard edition in graphite colourway.

The Garmin Instinct 2, which launched in 2022, boasts an impressively long battery life and provides you with an easy-to-read training readiness score, daily suggested workouts, and running power from the wrist. Our editor likes it so much she switched out her Fenix 7 for an Instinct 2 this summer after discovering it can go weeks between charges, even for long walking vacations where you'll be off-grid for extended periods.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this page for the best deals on the Garmin Instinct 2 where you are. We'll also be rounding up all of the best Black Friday Garmin deals 2023 when November rolls around. Bookmark this page to make sure you don't miss out.

Save £67 This is the first big discount we've seen on this feature-packed adventure watch, which has all the same features as the regular Instinct 2 plus an extra large screen, multi-band GPS, and built-in LED flashlight.

Our complaints of the Instinct 2 are that it has a lower resolution screen that's monochrome rather than color, and has no touch controls. It also lacks Wi-Fi connectivity, and can't connect to all the same cycling accessories. It's less glam, with a bezel made from resin rather than stainless steel, but it's also lighter, which is a plus.

If you want a watch with great battery life that you can also use to navigate new areas, you'll be better served by the Garmin Enduro 2. Otherwise the Instinct 2 is a tough adventure watch that's well suited to long off-grid adventures.

