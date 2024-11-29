Hooray! Hoka drops brilliant Black Friday deals on 3 of its most popular trail running shoes

Save up to $70 on rugged styles like the Tecton X 2 this Black Friday

It's not often you see sizable discounts from running brand Hoka, but this Black Friday is different. Hoka has dropped some brilliant Black Friday deals on three of its popular trail running shoes.

In the US, the biggest dollar discount out there is on the women's Tecton X 2 which are down to just $154.99 right now. That's a massive savings of $70 off these dynamic shoes, which are popular with the pros. This deal applies to the Orchid flower/Night sky colorway.

There are also healthy savings of over 30% to be made on the super fast men's Torrent 3 in Mock orange/Ceramic and the versatile Challenger 7 in Passion fruit/Golden yellow, though sizes are selling like hot cakes so we recommend you move fast.

Over in the UK, there are similar savings to be made on the Tecton X 2, which is down to just £128.99 in both men's and women's sizing, and the Torrent 3, which is going for only £83.99.

We've rounded up the best deals for you below or you can shop the entire holiday sale here. And don't forget, we've also been keeping tabs on the best Black Friday Hoka deals around the internet for you.

Not in the US or the UK? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Hoka trail running shoes where you are.

US deals

Hoka Women's Tecton X 2 trail running shoes: $225 $154.99 at Hoka

Save $70 A propulsive trail runner designed to inspire confidence on varied terrain, the Tecton X 2 is propelled by the same parallel carbon fiber plates that made its predecessor a fast favorite among trail running enthusiasts.

Hoka Men's Challenger 7 trail running shoes: $145 $99.99 at Hoka

Save $45 Inspired by gravel tires, Hoka has cued up smaller, tightly spaced lugs in center and larger, more aggressive lugs at the perimeter designed for improved traction on uneven terrain.

Hoka Men's Torrent 3 trail running shoes: $130 $89.99 at Hoka

Save $40 Pared down from double to single layer engineered mesh, breathable high-performance yarn is joined by a TPU overlay for extra support and a new rubber outsole that’s stickier and more durable than the last iteration.

UK deals

Hoka Tecton X 2 trail running shoes: £185 £128.99 at Hoka

Save £65 Reengineered to maximize weight savings, the Tecton X 2 has been refined with a brand new Matryx upper. Light, breathable, and inherently hydrophobic, our high-contrast Matryx upper enlists a lay-flat gusseted tongue to help mitigate trail debris. This deal also applies to women's sizing.

Hoka Torrent 3 trail running shoes: £120 £83.99 at Hoka

Save £36 Utilizing the same PROFLY midsole construction for forgiving landings and propulsive toe-offs, the Torrent 3 has been reimagined with a stripped-back upper. This deal also applies to women's sizing.

If you're not in the US or the UK, here are today's best deals on Hoka trail running shoes where you are: