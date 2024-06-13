Hurry, Hoka has up to $60 off some of its most popular running and hiking shoes right now
Right now, Hoka is holding a huge sale on running and hiking shoes, with up to $60 off selected designs. Deals include their all-time favorite trail running shoe the Speedgoat 5 as well some of its hiking boot styles.
Hoka has taken the footwear world by storm since it launched 15 years ago, becoming the official title sponsor of the UTMB, trail running's biggest event, this year. In 2023, Jim Walmsley won the ultra race around Mont Blanc wearing a pair of Hokas.
They're best known for maximalist shoes and I've put in plenty of bouncy pavement miles in models like the Bondi 8 and Clifton 7s, while we've highly rated some of their trail running shoes too, like the Tecton X.
I've rounded up a selection of the best Hoka deals for you below, or you can browse all the offers at Hoka's website if you prefer.
If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Hoka shoes near you. We'll also be hand-picking all of this year's best Amazon Prime Day running shoe deals next month, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out.
Men's Speedgoat 5: $155 $123.99 at Hoka
Save $31.01 A workhorse designed for technical trails, the Speedgoat returns with less weight and more traction than ever before. A new shoe from outsole to laces, this trail beast is updated with Vibram Megagrip with Traction Lug for enhanced grip on loose soil. This deal applies to various colorways in men's sizing.
Women's Speedgoat 5: $155 $123.99 at Hoka
Save $31.01 A workhorse designed for technical trails, the Speedgoat returns with less weight and more traction than ever before. A new shoe from outsole to laces, this trail beast is updated with Vibram Megagrip with Traction Lug for enhanced grip on loose soil. This deal applies to various colorways in women's sizing.
Men's Trail Code GTX: $185 $137.99 at Hoka
Save $47.01 Honoring the unspoken code of the trail, this day hiker boot treads lighter with responsible manufacturing practices. Grounded in a HUBBLE heel with SwallowTail geometry, the Trail Code uses a responsive new foam for exceptional cushioning. This deal applies to the men's model in the Castlerock / Persimmon Orange colorway.
Men's Kaha 2 GTX hiker: $240 $179.99 at Hoka
Save $60.01 With a remarkable weight-to-cushion ratio, the Kaha 2 GTX delivers peak performance with peak plushness. Updated with a HUBBLE heel with SwallowTail geometry, this durable hiker features Vibram® Megagrip with Traction Lug for increased ground contact. This deal applies to the Duffel Bag/Radiant Yellow colorway.
Men's Kaha 2 Low GTX hiker: $220 $164.99 at Hoka
Save $55.01 With a remarkable weight-to-cushion ratio, the Kaha 2 Low GTX delivers peak performance with peak plushness. Updated with a HUBBLE heel with SwallowTail geometry, this durable hiker features Vibram Megagrip with Traction Lug for increased ground contact.
If you're not in the US, here are some of today's best deals on Hoka shoes where you are:
