I've been wearing this Patagonia jacket all winter, and it's only $65 at REI

Right now, you can snag the excellent Patagonia Houdini jacket for just $64.93 in the REI winter sale. That's a huge saving of $44.07 off the regular price, and a great deal on a lightweight windbreaker that'll serve you well all year round, whenever you need an extra layer to keep out the chill.

I've owned a Houdini jacket for a couple of years now, and it's easily one of my favorite items of running gear. It's super light (the men's size M weighs only 3.6oz) and can be easily shoved into its own chest pocket, which doubles as a neat stuff sack so you can carry it in your running backpack.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best Patagonia jacket deals near you.

Patagonia Houdini Jacket: $109 $64.93 at REI

Save $44.07 There's a huge 40% off this super lightweight running jacket in the winter sale at REI. It's an awesome saving on a super practical, compact, and surprisingly warm windbreaker that really keeps the chill at bay.

In milder weather, the Houdini is also a great addition to your hiking gear. It won't keep you dry in a torrential downpour, but it's surprisingly warm for something so light, and really keeps the wind at bay.

It's resilient, too. Despite being shoved into its stuff sack regularly and going through the washing machine more times than I can count, it's still in perfect condition. I paid full price and haven't regretted it, so 40% off is an absolute steal.

