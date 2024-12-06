"Know your limitations" – stranded teen hiker injured trying to scale ravine wall in National Park
The party of three got lost in the ravine and were trying to call for help, officials say
A teenaged hiker suffered injuries trying to climb the walls of a ravine after getting lost in Cuyahoga National Park this week.
According to a news release from the Macedonia Fire Department, the man was hiking with two other people in the Ohio park on Wednesday. The trio got lost near a ravine at Brandywine Falls, a scenic 60-foot waterfall, and tried to climb the steep walls to call for help.
The fire department was able to rescue the hikers at approximately 6:30 p.m., nearly two hours after they requested assistance. Two hikers were treated at the scene, while an 18-year-old was transported to a medical facility for further treatment. His condition is unknown.
Temperatures in the area were only between 20 and 36 degrees on that day.
"This call should serve as a reminder to know your limitations when exploring the National Park, or any park or hiking trail, and not to take inclement weather for granted," says the MFD.
The department reminded hikers to dress for the weather – that means breathable, quick-drying hiking layers including an insulated jacket such a fleece or puffer – and to remain on marked trails.
According to the US Forest Service, the best thing you can do if you get lost on a hike is to stay put while you assess your situation: "As soon as you realize you may be lost: stop, stay calm, stay put. Panic is your greatest enemy."
Make sure you read our article on what to do if you get lost on a mountain, and remember to furnish yourself with navigational aids such as a map and compass, and know how to use them.
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.