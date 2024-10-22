Maine hiker, 72, lost in woods for 4 days may have been kept alive by dog as husband dies
The woman was found hypothermic but alive after spending four nights in freezing temperatures
A 72-year-old Maine woman has been found alive after spending four nights in the woods and officials believe her dog may have helped her survive. The body of her deceased husband was found nearby.
According to a news release from Maine Game Warden, Pamela Helmstadter and her husband John Helmstadter, 82, went out on a network of trails in the woods near their house in Alexander with their two dogs on Sunday, October 13.
After leaving the trail, John fell and was unable to get up, but neither party had brought their cellphones to call for help. When Pamela went to seek help, she became disoriented and spent four nights lost before game wardens located her on Thursday after a neighbor reported concern for their wellbeing.
She was said to be suffering from hypothermia after temperatures in the area dipped below freezing overnight in the area, which is in northeastern Maine near Canadian the border. with wet weather and frost reported.
According to reporting by NBC news, Mark Latti, the communications director for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlif,e says he thinks the couple's dog may have helped save Pamela's life by lying on her chest to help keep her warm.
No further details were given about John's cause of death or Pamela's condition, and the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife has removed a Facebook post with details on the incident for the couple's privacy.
Hiking safety
Like any tale of a lost hiker, this story serves as an important reminder that even when you are taking a familiar walk on a trail you know well, it's crucial to observe the following protocols for your own safety:
- Always leave a plan with someone and tell them where you are going and when you intend to be back.
- Carry a means of calling for help – an iPhone with the SOS function or for backcountry adventures, a satellite communicator like the Garmin InReach.
- Always bring a small hiking first aid kit with an emergency blanket for each member of your party, or an emergency shelter.
- Carry a map of the area and compass (and know how to use them), even if you know the area well.
- Wear sturdy footwear with good traction and carry or wear clothing to protect you from the elements, such as a synthetic puffer, a waterproof jacket and rain pants.
- Pack a light source, such as a headlamp or flashlight, in case you are on the trail after dark, and bring a fire starter. You can keep all of these items packed in a small daypack that you bring for every walk, rather than packing each time.
- Bring water and snacks in case you are out for longer than expected.
Learn more in our article on how to survive a night on a mountain.
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.