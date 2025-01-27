New study finds certain smartwatch bands contain "very high concentrations" of harmful PFAS – here's what to look for instead

New research finds that 15 out of 22 common sports watch bands can contain high levels of so-called "forever chemicals" that can be absorbed through the skin

A new study has revealed that many popular smartwatch bands can contain high concentrations of "forever chemicals" that may be absorbed through the skin.

The study, which was published in December by researchers at Indiana's University of Notre Dame, looked at 22 watch bands from numerous brands and across various price points for the presence of PFAS, a type of Perfluorochemicals or PFCs. It discovered high levels of the chemicals in 15 of the 22 watch bands studied.

Though scientists are still learning about the health effects of exposure to PFAS, which stands for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, the CDC says it recognizes that exposure to high levels of PFAS may impact the immune system. A 2021 review of epidemiological studies says research has "revealed associations between exposure to specific PFAS and a variety of health effects, including altered immune and thyroid function, liver disease, lipid and insulin dysregulation, kidney disease, adverse reproductive and developmental outcomes, and cancer."

Researchers say the findings are "concerning" because many of us wear our running watches 24 hours a day (Image credit: Getty Images)

PFAS are manmade chemicals that have been in common use since the 1940s and their presence in the environment is now widespread. PFAS have been found in the blood of people and animals all over the world and they're often called "forever chemicals" because it is understood they may take thousands of years to break down.

They've long been used in waterproof and water-repellent outdoor gear such as waterproof jackets and rain pants, where they've traditionally been found in both the membrane and DWR. In recent years, outdoor brands have been a concerted effort to move away from PFAS in production to keep workers safe, with brands like Montane developing its own Petrichor fabric and Gore-Tex creating a PFAS-free membrane that's starting to be used by many brands.

The presence of PFAS in watch bands hasn't been examined until now, but co-author of the study Graham Peaslee tells the Guardian the findings are "concerning" because many of us wear our running watches 24 hours a day. Continuous wear is believed to generate the most accurate training advice and recovery predictions, but it also potentially increases exposure.

Though the study doesn’t reveal which brands tested positive, it does disclose it tested watches from Nike, Apple, Fitbit and Google. Peaslee says that it's the bands made from high-performance fluoroelastomer that indicate the presence of PFAS.

If you already own an expensive sports watch and don't want to upgrade, there's a more affordable, and potentially safer solution. Peaslee says silicone watch bands, such as these from Garmin, Apple Watch and Coros watches are safer. These straps are typically very affordable and easy to replace.