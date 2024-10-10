Amazon Prime Day is over, but someone forgot to tell the powerful Garmin Forerunner 945 and it's 44% off right now
One of Garmin's most powerful multi-sports watches is going cheaper than ever right now
Prime Day might be over, but if you move fast, you can grab the powerful Garmin Forerunner 945 for just $279.99 at Amazon today – that's a discount of $220 off the list price for this powerful watch, and the cheapest it's ever been.
Though it's been around a few years and many shoppers have been looking for deals on newer models, the Forerunner 945 remains one of the best GPS watches around thanks to regular software updates, particularly for triathletes.
It's stood the test of time well and has all the fitness tracking tools most runners, swimmers, and triathletes could wish for not to mention super-accurate GPS and heart rate tracking. Performance monitoring features also include VO2 Max and training status with adjustments for heat, altitude, training load focus, recovery time, and aerobic and anaerobic training effects.
If you don't live in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Garmin Forerunner 945 where you are.
Garmin Forerunner 945: $499.99 $279.99 at Amazon
This watch is known for its rugged build, and since any sports watch is likely to take its share of knocks, so you don't want something that's going to pick up scratches easily. The Forerunner 945's reinforced resin case will stay looking like new far longer than easily scuffed metal.
If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on the Garmin Forereunner 945 where you are:
