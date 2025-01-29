We hope the Garmin crash gets sorted quickly because right now you can save hundreds on their high tech sports watches

If you're not too worried about the worldwide Garmin crash, and let's face it, it'll probably get sorted out soon, then look no further. There are great Garmin deals available in H.Samuel's January sale.

Among a ton of great deals, you can snag the Epix (Gen 2) smartwatch for just £324.99, a huge 50% off its original price.

With up to 16 days of battery life in gesture mode, and up to 42 hours in GPS mode, this rugged sports watch is designed to last in the backcountry. Its ultra-colorful AMOLED display is bright and visible even in glaring sunlight.

This watch features a wide range of impressive health monitors and sports modes, to keep you performing well whether you're tearing up the trails or scrambling up a rock face.

This Garmin also offers fully updated, accurate GPS mapping, perfect for long runs or hikes through the wilderness.

The Epix Pro (Gen 2) is similarly smart, with a few extra features that justify a slight bump in price.

Supported by a reinforced polymer case, titanium rear, and stainless steel bezel, this sturdy sports watch is ready to take on the backcountry. It's tested to military standards for shock and thermal resistance and works in depths down to 328ft / 100m.

In our review, we were particularly impressed with the Epix Pro's new and improved ECG heart-rate monitor, which provides useful and up-to-date health information.

The Epix Pro (Gen 2) is available at H.Samuel for £649.99 - that's £180 off its list price.

Garmin Epix (Gen 2) Smartwatch: £649.99 £324.99 at H.Samuel

Save £325 Currently 50% off, this high-tech Garmin features several handy sports modes and fitness trackers. It's built to last, with a battery life of up to 16 days in gesture mode and up to 42 hours in GPS mode.

Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Standard Edition Smartwatch: £829.99 £649.99 at H.Samuel

Save £180 Alongside all the excellent features available on the standard Epix (Gen 2) watch, this rugged Garmin features an accurate ECG monitor and super-bright flashlight. It's available in several different sizes and £180 off.

If you're not in the UK, here are today's best offers on Garmin Epix (Gen 2), and Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) smartwatches where you are.