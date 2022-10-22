Save over $200 off the Garmin Forerunner 735XT at Amazon ahead of Black Friday

Right now, the Garmin Forerunner 735XT watch is on sale at Amazon for just $149 (opens in new tab). That's a saving of 57% off the list price, and $50 cheaper than its current price in Garmin's birthday sale (opens in new tab). In fact, it even beats Amazon's own Prime Day prices back in July.

The Forerunner 735XT isn't Garmin's latest triathlon watch, but it's still one of the best around for runners, swimmers, hikers, cyclists, and triathletes. In addition to all the tools you'd expect from a modern GPS watch (all day heart rate monitoring, accurate location tracking via GPS and GLONASS, VO2 Max calculations), it's also compatible with Strava Live segments, and allows you to switch between activity tracking modes at the press of a button.

We're expecting to see some great Black Friday Garmin deals at the end of November, but there might not be a better offer on the Forerunner 735XT. If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this page for the best deals on this great watch near you.

Garmin Forerunner 735XT: $349.99 $149 at Amazon

Save $200.99 This excellent triathlon watch has received a huge discount in a surprise sale at Amazon. It might not be the latest model, but it's packed with advanced training tools and superb value at this price. Who needs Black Friday?

Best of all, because this isn't a Prime Day or Prime Early Access deal, you don't need to have an Amazon Prime account to snap it up.

If you're not in the US, here are the best Garmin Forerunner 735XT deals near you.