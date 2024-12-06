Stern warning over use of hiking apps after 2 hikers attempt non-existent trails resulting in "virtually identical" rescues
Both hikers were visiting from overseas and separately became exhausted, wet and cold
A Vancouver search and rescue team has issued a stern warning to hikers over relying on hiking apps for navigation after carrying out two virtually identical rescues in a matter of days.
On November 29, North Shore Rescue responded to a report of a stranded hiker on Rector Peak in the Seymour backcountry. This hiker, a visitor from overseas, had found the route on an online hiking app but was unprepared for challenging winter conditions and lack of trail.
"He seriously underestimated the difficulty of what was required - an unofficial trail that is essentially full mountaineering conditions in the current season. After 8 or so hours of hiking, he was tired, soaked, hypothermic, and the sun was setting."
The hiker had cell service and battery power and was able to call for help, something NSR calls "extremely fortunate."
By chance, NSR was undergoing helicopter training nearby and was able to quickly locate the hiker, who they found without adequate gear. Though he was wearing hiking boots, he had no gaiters and consequently, his feet were wet and cold. His hiking pants were made of cotton, which is notoriously bad for hiking in winter as it takes a long time to dry and offers no insulation when wet.
"His clothing was wet, caked with snow, and freezing. He was rather hypothermic by the time rescue crews arrived."
Crews were able to warm the man and remove him from the scene by chopper.
Just two days later, the same team found themselves performing a "remarkably similar" rescue mission when they received a report of a stranded hiker on Goat Ridge in the Grouse backcountry.
This case also involved a hiker from overseas who had seen two hiking routes on a hiking app and decided to try and join them.
"Had he done any research beyond looking at the app, he would have realized that there is no trail - and not even a route - between the two. It is very, very rough bushwacking, combined with extremely steep stretches and cliffs."
After many hours of difficult hiking, the subject was wet, cold, exhausted, had run out of provisions and was running out of daylight. Again, he was able to use his phone to call for help. It took crews many hours of breaking trail in deep snow to reach the man before they could warm him up and hike him out.
In this case, the hiker hadn't informed anyone of where he was going nor had he researched current conditions. He was dressed in regular running shoes and wearing cotton clothing.
"His clothing was wet, caked in snow, and freezing. Only a decent jacket prevented him from experiencing more significant hypothermia, though he was still hypothermic by the time search crews reached him."
Though NSR neglected to mention which hiking apps the hikers were relying on, the two incidents prompted them to issue the following reminders to hikers:
- Research your trail beyond what you can see on a hiking app, carry additional navigational aids such as a map and compass and know how to use them.
- Carry the 10 essentials for hiking including a portable charger for your phone and a headlamp in case you are out after dark.
- Leave a detailed plan with someone who will raise the alarm if you don't return on time.
- Dress in breathable hiking layers made from quick-drying fabrics.
- Check the conditions using a reliable weather app and speak to rangers or local rescue crews about what to expect.
- Remember that cell service in the backcountry isn't guaranteed – the only way to ensure you can communicate is with a satellite communicator such as a Garmin InReach.
