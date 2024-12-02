My plush, grippy Nike Wildhorse 8 trail running shoes were the perfect choice for slick trails in Spain – and they're under $100 for Cyber Monday
These handsome shoes deliver practically unparalleled comfort during those long runs, and they're 29% off for Cyber Monday
It's Cyber Monday, and if you're been looking for deals on some of the best-looking Nike trail shoes around, you're in luck. Right now, you can grab the plush Nike Wildhorse 8 trail running shoes for just $98.97 at Nike. That's a healthy savings of 29% off the regular asking price for these shoes, which we loved on the trails last summer.
When I first pulled these shoes out of the box, I'll admit that I was mostly struck by how great they look. So I was extra delighted to pull them on and discover that they are supremely comfortable, too.
On the trails, the plus midsole belies the stability of a rock plate in the forefoot, which helps provide a spring feel to my runs, and the outsoles were impressively grippy when I wore them to tackle some insanely steep and slick limestone trails in Spain.
This deal applies to men's sizing, and there are still quite a few sizes left but we don't expect them to last long. If you're looking for women's sizing, you can find them as cheap as $85.97 (that's 38% off) but there are very few sizes left.
If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Nike Wildhorse 8 trail running shoes where you are.
If you're not in the US, here are today's best offers on Nike Wildhorse 8 trail running shoes near you:
