My plush, grippy Nike Wildhorse 8 trail running shoes were the perfect choice for slick trails in Spain – and they're under $100 for Cyber Monday

It's Cyber Monday, and if you're been looking for deals on some of the best-looking Nike trail shoes around, you're in luck. Right now, you can grab the plush Nike Wildhorse 8 trail running shoes for just $98.97 at Nike. That's a healthy savings of 29% off the regular asking price for these shoes, which we loved on the trails last summer.

When I first pulled these shoes out of the box, I'll admit that I was mostly struck by how great they look. So I was extra delighted to pull them on and discover that they are supremely comfortable, too.

On the trails, the plus midsole belies the stability of a rock plate in the forefoot, which helps provide a spring feel to my runs, and the outsoles were impressively grippy when I wore them to tackle some insanely steep and slick limestone trails in Spain.

This deal applies to men's sizing, and there are still quite a few sizes left but we don't expect them to last long. If you're looking for women's sizing, you can find them as cheap as $85.97 (that's 38% off) but there are very few sizes left.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Nike Wildhorse 8 trail running shoes where you are.

Save $41 Hoof it from the trailhead to the top, and handle winding paths, rolling hills, tricky switchbacks and everything in between in the Nike Wildhorse 8.

With an abundance of rugged traction, cushioned responsiveness and trusted containment to help keep you upright, it’s made for tough trail runs, the ones with limitless miles and gnarly terrain that are too enticing to turn down.

