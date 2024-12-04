Two more mountain deaths amid reports of growing toll in Pyrenean mountains

A hiker was fatally injured when rocks fell on his group in the Pyrénées mountains. The 71-year-old man was following a trail with five other people in the Hautes-Pyrénées, in south-western France, on Sunday.

The man, who lived near Bordeaux but has not been named, was pronounced dead by emergency services at the scene.

The tragedy came as another death was reported in a separate incident, also in the French Pyrenees . The body of a 62-year-old woman was found close to Lac d’Oô at 1,500m altitude in the Haute-Garonne region.

The two deaths come amid reports of growing number of emergency call outs in the French mountains and also a significant hike in fatal accidents in the Spanish Pyrenees.

According to mountain rescue services in France, emergency calls this summer increased 44% to 300 compared to the same period in the previous year.

Meanwhile, another report by Spanish law enforcement agency the Civil Guard also recorded a rise in deaths in the the Aragonese Pyrenees. The Aragonese in north-eastern Spain is home to the majority of the Pyreneean peaks of 3,000m height.

The total fatalities to August 2024 was 25, of which 16 deaths occurred in the first half of the year, double the number compared to the same period in 2023.

How to hike safely in the mountains (Image credit: Getty Images)

Safety tips for mountain hikes

Check the weather

Look ahead to the forecast for the weather in the area where you plan to hike. If the conditions are not suitable for your experience and kit, choose a Plan B and hike somewhere else.

Have a plan

Make sure you have a plan for a hiking route and know how to follow it. Many people use a navigation app on their phone, or you should be able to read a map and compass so you don't get lost.

Wear the right clothes

What you wear will make a difference to your enjoyment – and your survival should you face an emergency situation. Dress in layers for warmth and wear an insulated jacket for hiking and waterproof jacket if it’s going to be cold or wet. Add hiking gloves, hiking socks and headwear in autumn and winter, or a sunhat and sunglasses in summer.

Choose footwear to suit the terrain and also the season. Hiking shoes might be suitable when the weather is dry and the trails are defined and lower-level. Hiking boots are often better for warmth, waterproofing, protection and underfoot traction.

Pack for the season

Make sure you carry all the gear you will need to stay warm and dry, plus extra emergency items such as a bivvy sack or shelter. A good quality insulated jacket will keep you warm if you have an accident.

In winter, micro-spikes, crampons and an ice axe will be part of your vital kit list. You should always ensure you have enough food and water.

Leave a note

Tell someone else where you plan to hike, how long you will be out on the trail and your expected time of finish.

Better together

Solo hiking can be very enjoyable but if you are less experienced or the weather has the potential be unfavourable, it’s always better to hike with a companion.

If the worst happens, make sure you have a way to contact emergency services. This could be via your smart phone or a personal locator beacon in areas where the phone signal is not likely to be available.