I've hiked all over the world – these are the 8 deals in REI's Labor Day hiking sale I'm most excited about

There are huge savings for members and non-members in the REI Labor Day sale, and we're rounding up all the best offers

I grew up hiking in the mountains of Scotland and a long-distance backpacking trip across Lapland when I was teenager secured my love of walking. I moved to the Rocky Mountains in my twenties where I explored big mountains for over a decade and I've hiked all over the world, from Europe to Asia. So needless to say, REI's annual Labor Day sale is one of my favorite events.

Each fall, the retail giant slashes the prices on some of the best gear around, which makes it possible for day hikers, thru-hikers and backpackers on various budgets to get their hands on high-tech gear without breaking the bank and revitalize their kit for the coming year.

This year, I've combed through the deals and pulled together some of my top picks for you. This gear is all highly rated by customers (and me), with a discount of at least 25% and not restricted to odd sizing.

Scroll down for deals on the best backpacks, hiking boots, trekking poles and more, but don't delay – sale prices end on Monday, September 2 with stock selling fast. I've also rounded up my favorite REI Labor Day camping deals if you're planning on spending the night in the wild.

Best hiking backpack deal

Osprey Stratus 34 men's: $200 $149.99 at REI

Save 25% Osprey is the undisputed champ of hiking backpacks and I love a mid-size pack like this top-rated 34 liter which can handle a full load for backpacking, but make a good daypack too. With panel-loading ease and ample organizational features, it's equipped to support you and your gear on and off the beaten path.

Osprey Sirrus 34 women's: $200 $149.99 at REI

Save 25% This pack gets nearly full marks among users for comfort, storage and ease of use. With panel-loading ease and ample organizational features, it's equipped to support you and your gear on and off the beaten path.

Best hiking boot deal

Moab 3 Mid hiking boots: $130 $97.73 at REI

Save 24% The entire Moab line is well-loved and I happily hiked a 100-mile trail in a pair. Continuing tradition, Merrell Moab 3 Mid hiking boots deliver out-of-the-box comfort, durability and versatility like their predecessors. This version is softer, grippier and more supportive and this deal applies to both the men's and women's sizing, while you'll find similar deals on other styles and waterproof models.

Best hiking sandals deal

Keen Newport H2 sandals: $130 $99.69 at REI

Save 27% I recently became a hiking sandal convert thanks to the Newport H2s and love these shoes for adventure travel where I want to hike, fly and swim without checking a bag. The Newport H2s receive 5 stars by REI customers and feature quick-dry webbing, toe protection and an adjustable fit with room for your toes and this deal also applies to women's sizing.

Best trekking poles deal

Leki Makalu Lite Cork Trekking Poles: $149.95 $112.39 at REI

Save 25% After two knee surgeries, I never hike without poles and Leki's products are first in class. These lightweight, collapsible poles are easy to travel with and feature cork grip that are kinder to your hands over long days on the trail.

Best insulated jacket deal

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Hoodie: $289 $201.93 at REI

Save 30% I love the entire Nano Puff line and this lightweight hoodie excels as a micro-belay parka and doubles as an insulated jacket on quick alpine dashes. Crafted from premium recycled materials, it protects you and the planet. This deal also applies to women's sizing.

Best waterproof jacket deal

Patagonia Triolet Jacket men's: $449 $314.73 at REI

Save 29% Every good hike needs storm protection and my Triolet serves that up in healthy doses. Built to thrive in cold, wet and snowy conditions, the Triolet jacket offers waterproof and windproof protection for whatever alpine conditions you might encounter on your summit push.

Patagonia Storm 10 Jacket women's: $329 $226.73 at REI

Save 31% For moving fast and light through the mountains, the Patagonia Storm10 women's jacket is an ultralight, 3-layer waterproof piece to keep in your pack and deploy when the weather turns.

Best hiking pants deal

Fjallraven Keb Curved Trousers women's: $240 $179.99 at REI

Save 25% I've been hiking in these trousers and they never fail to pull some compliments from other hikers, plus they're the sturdiest pair of pants I've ever owned. Featuring a curved fit that follows the curves of your body, the women's Fjallraven Keb trousers deliver top-notch freedom of movement, durability and protection. This deal is women's-only, but men can get in on the action with 25% off the Keb Agile trousers.

Best hiking sock deal