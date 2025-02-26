Want to try Nordic back country skiing? Here's 19 tips to help you get started

Nordic back country skiing is a discipline all of its own

There a a number of different skiing disciplines, including downhill skiing, backcountry ski touring, Nordic cross-country skiing and Nordic back country skiing, They are all great winter sports and offer lots of benefits, but any form of skiing can be tricky to learn. We bring you a guide to getting started with the specific discipline of Nordic back country skiing.

What is Nordic back country skiing?

Nordic skiing as a general term covers a number of different disciplines, including Nordic cross country skiing, which is usually is done on maintained trails or groomed tracks, and Nordic back country skiing, which is a freestyle version.

Nordic Back country skiing takes place on snow-covered tracks and trails, much the same as the routes you might enjoy while hiking in winter.

The common denominator of Nordic skiing is that the boot heel is always free on the ski binding. The toe is clipped to the ski, but the heel is free to move.

This is different from downhill skiing where toe and heel are always clipped securely into the binding and, while back country ski touring bindings allow the heel to be free for “uphill skiing”, when you transition to downhill skiing, the heels are clipped in.

Nordic skis are generally narrow and lightweight. The underneath of the skis has a textured design that prevents some slippage backwards, while still allowing for a smooth movement forwards. This design might be what is called “fishscales” – a pattern akin to a fish’s scales on the base of the skis – or a strip of fabric “skin”. Sometimes skis have both fabric and scales.

Nordic back country skis usually have metal edges, too, to allow for some edging when skiing uphill or downhill. Nordic cross country skis do not usually have metal edging.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nordic ski poles are longer than ski poles for other skiing disciplines, and are usually as tall as shoulder height.

Nordic back country is different to the more classic version of Nordic cross country skiing in purpose-built tracks (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tips to get started with Nordic back country skiing

Here are some useful tips if you are new to Nordic back country skiing, or keen to improve.

1. Get the right kit

You need the right skis, boots and poles to enjoy Nordic ack country skiing. If you are new to the sport, try hiring the kit first to see if you enjoy it.

If you are keen to buy the set up – it is usually cheaper than a traditional set of downhill skis, boots and bindings – head to a local store where you can try on the boots and get advice about the right skis, boots and poles.

2. Choose the right location

Back country Nordic skiing is best enjoyed on snowy tracks. Think of snowy forest or countryside tracks, perhaps where you enjoy lower-level hiking.

There needs to be a good covering of snow, so you are not skiing on rocks and stones. When starting out, choose tracks that are flat or only slightly undulating.

3. Learn how to get moving

To move forwards in Nordic skiing, you need to “kick-and-glide”. The poles aid better propulsion.

To perform the kick and slide, you should think about accentuating your stride. Think about Nordic walking, for example. As you slide one foot forward on the ski, push down and through with the opposite pole and “kick” forward with your back foot to start gliding. Then do the same on the other side without stopping.

The more you can push and glide on the skis, the smoother your progress will be and the faster you go.

Note that it can be hard to balance at first on narrow skis when you pick up too much speed.

You need to practise the kick-and-glide to become proficient at it on smooth snow. Then you can start to ski on more uneven terrain.

Following someone else is easier than making you own tracks, too.

4. Learn how to plant your poles

When you are on the flat, you should aim to plant the poles in front of you with each stride. Your skis and body should then move past the pole before you plant the other pole. Keep pole planting and gliding for best efficiency with Nordic skiing.

The aim is to maintain a rhythm of pole planting and ski gliding.

5. Learn how to ski uphill

Nordic back country skis have some in-built traction. It might be a textured pattern on the base of the skis, or a section of “skin”. The skin is usually made of a fabric and prevents some of the backwards slipping that will normally happen when on skis and trying to go uphill.

Many modern back country Nordic skis have a section of “skin”, as well as a pattern such as fishscales.

This traction will stop you from slipping backwards on shallow uphills – anything up to about 15 degrees – but as soon as the incline steepens, you’ll start to slip backwards.

The boots for Nordic back country skiing are lightweight and not fixed at the heels (Image credit: Fiona Outdoors)

6. Get your weight in the right place

Ensure your weight is in the middle of the ski. When your weight is fully on the ski, there is a greater chance of the “skin” being engaged with the snow.

7. Try to walk like a duck

On even steeper inclines, there is another technique to learn. On short, steep uphill sections of snow, try to use a herringbone-shaped step. Point the tips of your skis outwards, like a duck walking. Make sure your weight is on the inside edges to form a backward, downward-facing wedge with your skis.

This should give you enough traction to get up many inclines.

8. A step to the side

If the hill becomes too steep to perform the duck walk, then you can side step. This means turning side on to the hill and keeping skis parallel. Then step uphill, ski by ski until you reach the top of the slope and you can then turn around to ski-glide again.

9. Think about the downhills

To start with, you should choose a gentle downhill. Make sure is fully snow-covered and there are no natural obstacles, such as rocks and vegetation, in the way.

Stand with your feet shoulder width apart on the skis and bend your knees to form an athletic position. Push your hands out in front of you. You should aim to keep your feet fairly flat on the skis and relaxed, but be ready to respond to different terrain levels and changes in snow feel.

Try to be as relaxed as you can and then let yourself slide down the hill. If there is deeper snow, you might need to lean back a bit to keep the ski tips above the snow surface.

Practising downhills is very important because this is the part of Nordic skiing that many people struggle with.

Follow our tips for successfully getting started with Nordic back country skiing (Image credit: Getty Images)

10. Planting poles downhill

On gentle downhills, use “double poling” for more efficient skiing. Crouch in an athletic stance with your skis parallel and plant both poles in front of you at once, pushing with both arms to propel yourself forward.

11. Traverse on steeper slopes

If the slope is too steep to safely descend, or you want to keep your speed down, you should aim to traverse the slope.

Keep you weight on the uphill edges and form a pizza shape – this is called a snowplow – so that you can keep your speed under control and slow down.

12. Try gentle turns

The technique in back country Nordic skiing is called step turns. Try completely picking up one ski and putting it down facing the direction that you want to go.

If you want to turn while going downhill, you should aim to do a snowplow and then put more weight on the outside ski. As you turn, move your skis back into parallel position to pick up speed.

This can be a tricky technique to master especially with your heels unattached.

13. Think nose, knees, toes

If you keep your nose, knees and toes in alignment, then your chest is more likely to stay proud with eyes forward and your body in an athletic position.

14. Strength and conditioning

To become good at Nordic back county skiing, it’s helpful to have strong core muscles, as well as other muscles, such as glutes, hamstrings and calves. A strong upper body will be helpful, toom for the pole planting and push.

Doing strength-based classes, as well as sessions such as body balance or yoga, will help to prepare you for the rigours of Nordic back country skiing.

15. Don’t forget the climber’s tape

Feet can become blistered because of the active movement of Nordic back country skiing. If the boots fit well, it shouldn't be a problem but in the early days, adding climber's tape to your heels and the side of your feet will provide a good layer of protection.

16. Get the right clothing

Conditions can be cold but the activity of Nordic back country skiing will make you warm up. To start with, you can simply wear the same kit as for winter trail running.

Layering is the best plan. A lightweight windproof and waterproof jacket will be useful and you might choose to wear winter warm running tights or stretchy hiking pants.

You'll also need gloves, ski socks or hiking socks and headwear. If it's sunny, you will also want to wear sunglasses.

It's important, for comfort and safety, to take a backpack with other clothing, such as waterproof over-pants, spare gloves and an insulated jacket.

17. Take a Nordic skiing lesson

A few practical tips learned from a qualified instructor will be invaluable if you want to progress with Nordic back country skiing.

18. Watch and learn

Watch on-line skiing videos for tips on how to improve, or go skiing with a friend who is already accomplished and learn from them.

19. Always think about your safety

This is not a final note, but rather an important tip. As with all types of outdoor activities it’s important to assess your ski location before heading out.

Check the weather forecasts. If you will be skiing on trails in areas where steeper slopes are prone to avalanches, you should check this forecast, too.

Also take enough food and water with you for your outing, as well as extra clothing, an emergency bivy sack and a cellphone in case of emergency.