Garmin Epix (Gen 2) hits lowest ever price at Amazon

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Epix (Gen 2) for just $599.99 at Amazon. That's a huge saving of 25% off the list price, and the cheapest this super powerful GPS watch has ever been.

If you're not familiar with the Epix (Gen 2), it's very similar to the Fenix 7, which has long held a space at the top of our roundup of the best Garmin watches, but with a bright and crisp OLED display that makes it even better for maps and navigation. When I reviewed it for Advnture's sister site TechRadar, I was particularly impressed by how it makes advanced fitness tracking super accessible, helping even new users get the most out of its features.

Garmin Epix (Gen 2): $799.99 $599.99 at Amazon

Save $200 This is the best price we've ever seen for the Garmin Epix, and even better than this year's deals on Amazon Prime Day. The offer applies to the slate/steel colorway only.

My only complaint with the watch is that its screen is a little more power-hungry than that of the Fenix 7, which means its battery life is a bit shorter, but it'll still give you days of use and won't need juicing up as often as a smartwatch like the Apple Watch Ultra.

