There's a ridiculous 44% off the Garmin Epix at Amazon right now

Right now, you can grab the Garmin Epix (Gen 2) for only $449 at Amazon. That's the cheapest we've ever seen this hugely powerful watch, and absolutely demolishes the deals we saw on Amazon Prime Day. I'm expecting to see some good discounts on Garmin watches over the coming weeks as Black Friday draws closer, but I'll be surprised if anything beats this.

The Epix holds a spot in our roundup of the best Garmin watches, and for good reason. When I tested it for Advnture's sister site TechRadar, I was particularly impressed by just how accessible all the more advanced features are, making it easier for you to get the most out of the watch even if you've not used a Garmin device before.

If you don't live in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this page for today's best deals on the Garmin Epix near you.

Garmin Epix (Gen 2): $799.99 $449.99 at Amazon

Save $350 This is an incredible saving on the Garmin Epix, and beats anything we've seen on Black Friday or Amazon Prime Day. The offer applies to the slate/steel colorway only, and stock is limited.

The AMOLED display of the Epix means it's particularly great for maps, which is good news if you're interested in exploring new running and hiking routes. You can even download extra map packs from Garmin (there's plenty of storage space for them).

