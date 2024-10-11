This Altra Olympus 5 is one of the most popular shoes among Appalachian Trail hikers – get them up to 30% off right now
A 2023 survey found this model to be second most popular amongst thru-hikers
Right now, you can grab the highly-rated Altra Olympus 5 trail running shoes for as low as $118.73 at REI. You don't have to be a trail runner to want to get your hands on these coveted shoes – a 2023 survey by The Trek found them to be the second-most popular model among Appalachian Trail thru-hikers last year, who love their high cushion for long distances combined with a zero drop design.
The Olympus 5 is ready for rough trails no matter what speed you're going at, with a premium collar design for tailored locked-in feel and a wide toe box that lets your toes spread out naturally. Even though these shoes have zero drop for a more natural walking and running experience, they boast 5 mm contour insoles to provide additional support and a hefty 33 mm stack in the midsoles.
When you're on a steep slope, keep your footing thanks to reliably grippy Vibram Megagrip outsoles.
This deal applies to both men's and women's sizing, while the exact discount and sizing available depends on the colorway. The best deal we found was on the women's sizing, where a 30% discount is available in the Brown/Red colorway, while men can save 25% in Grey/Teal and Black, but limited sizing remains.
Appalachian Trail thru-hikers love the Altra Lone Peak best of all, while the Hoka Speedgoat came in third place.
