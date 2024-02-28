Tiny Garmin inReach Mini 2 satellite communicator hits new record low price

Right now, you can pick up for tiny but powerful Garmin inReach Messenger 2 satellite communicator for just £298 at Amazon. That's the cheapest this potentially lifesaving device has ever been, even on Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day, and a great offer if you're planning any outdoor adventures in the spring.

The Garmin inReach Messenger 2 satellite communicator lets you stay in touch with friends and family even in isolated areas without a phone signal, allowing you to send and receive messages so they know you're OK and can check your progress. The device also has an SOS function that sends an interactive alert to Garmin's own emergency response center, which will put you in contact with the relevant emergency services wherever you are in the world.

Garmin inReach Messenger 2: £349.99 £298 at Amazon

Save £51.99 This is the cheapest we've ever seen this tiny satellite messenger, and a great deal if you've been thinking of picking one up before your spring and summer adventures later this year. Deal applies to the orange version (black costs slightly more)

To use a Garmin inReach device, you'll also need a data plan for the satellite communication service. The good news is that there are lots of options available, so you don't have to commit to an entire year, and can pick one with only the specific features you need. Prices start from £14.99 for a consumer safety plan.

