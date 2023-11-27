It's your last chance to get $351 off the Garmin Epix for Cyber Monday

Amazon's Cyber Monday sale will end today, but there's still time to grab the Garmin Epix multisports watch for its lowest ever price of $448. That's a massive 44% off the list price, and the cheapest the Epix has ever been by miles.

This deal applies to the Slate Steel model. The Black Titanium version is also on sale, down to $599.99 and the White Titanium edition is $578.99.

The Epix is very similar to the excellent Fenix 7, but with the addition of a stunning AMOLED display. When I reviewed it for Advnture's sister site TechRadar, I was impressed by its suite of fitness and recovery tracking tools, which are advanced but accessible enough for new users to grasp quickly. Despite being a top-end GPS watch, it doesn't have a super steep learning curve.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Garmin Epix where you are. Looking for something else? I've rounded up all this year's best Garmin Cyber Monday deals in one place to save you time and effort.

Garmin Epix (Slate Steel): $799.99 $448 at Amazon

Save $351.99 This is a fantastic Cyber Monday deal on a high-end GPS watch with a stunning AMOLED display and all the same fitness tracking tools as the Garmin Fenix 7. This version has a stainless steel bezel and dark gray silicone band.

Garmin Epix (White Titanium): $899.99 $578.99 at Amazon

Save $321 If the Slate Gray version doesn't take your fancy, this premium version of the Epix has also received a huge price cut for Cyber Monday. As the same suggests, its bezel and case back are made from titanium, which is lighter than stainless steel and scratch-resistant.

Garmin Epix (Black Titanium): $899.99 $599.99 at Amazon

Save $300 This is the same as the White Titanium version, but with a black diamond-like carbon (DLC) coating on the bezel and matching black silicone band. This is the version I tested for TechRadar if you want to get a better idea of what it looks like.

Battery life for the Epix isn't quite as long as that of the Fenix 7 due to its more power-hungry screen tech, but it's still very respectable, and personally I think it's worth that sacrifice for the improved picture quality (great for maps).

