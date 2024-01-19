Powerful Garmin Epix Pro hits record low price at Amazon

If you move fast, you can grab the mighty Garmin Epix Pro for just £592.25 at Amazon today. That's a huge saving of 29% off the list price of £829.99, and the cheapest this powerhouse of a watch has ever been, even beating last year's best Black Friday deals. Stock is limited, so you'll need to hurry to grab it at this price.

The Epix Pro launched in May last year, and is one of Garmin's most powerful watches to date. It has all the same features as the original Epix (one of my all-time favorite Garmin watches), but with the addition of a new heart rate sensor for more accurate readings, a bright LED flashlight, and a choice of three sizes. This deal applies to the compact 42mm diameter model which won't overwhelm your wrist.

Save £237.74 The Epix Pro is one of Garmin's most powerful watches, and it's cheaper than ever at Amazon right now. This deal applies to the 42mm version in the whitestone colorway. Stock is limited, so you'll need to act quickly to grab one while it lasts.

The Epix Pro also has Garmin's ECG app, which detects signs of atrial fibrillation (an irregular heartbeat), which are worth checking with your doctor. This feature hasn't been unlocked in the UK yet, but will hopefully become available with a software update in the near future.

If you're not sure which is the right watch for you, our guide Garmin Epix Pro vs Garmin Epix will help you decide, but with this offer the two are nearly the same price, which definitely helps sway the balance considering how much more you're getting with the Pro edition.

