The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar is half price at Amazon right now

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar for just $399.99 at Amazon. That's half the list price, and the cheapest this powerful GPS watch has ever been, including Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday deals.

The Fenix 6 series is now a few years old. but this is still a superb, feature-packed sports watch that'll help you balance work and rest to get the maximum benefit from your training. When it launched my colleagues at TechRadar called it "the best multi-sport smartwatch money can buy" and it's received regular software updates since then, which have added tools like daily suggested workouts, training status, recover time estimates, animated on-screen workouts, and overnight SpO2 tracking.

Save $400 If you're looking for a powerful multisports watch but don't want to splash out on a Fenix 7, the Fenix 6 is still an excellent option. Frequent software updates have kept it fresh with heaps of new features, and it's a powerful training tool to have on your wrist.

This version of the watch has solar charging, giving it a maximum battery life of 16 days in smartwatch mode, or 40 hours with GPS tracking enabled. That's excellent, and compares favorably with many newer running watches.

