Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar hits its lowest ever price at Amazon

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar for just $699.99 at Amazon. That's $200 off the list price, and the cheapest this feature-packed GPS watch has ever been – even less than on Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday.

The Fenix 7 is one of my favorite Garmin watches, and this is a souped-up version with extra tough sapphire crystal rather than plain old Gorilla Glass covering the face, and solar charging to keep the battery topped up. As an added bonus, it also has more internal storage than the regular Fenix 7, so there's more space for maps, apps and music.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for the best deals on the Garmin Fenix 7 series where you are.

Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar: $899.99 $699.99 at Amazon

Save $200 This is the cheapest we've ever seen this powerful multi-sports watch, with solar charging for improved battery life, extra internal storage, and a super tough sapphire crystal lens.

So why the sudden price cut? Well, it might have something to do with the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro, pictures of which recently leaked via a German tech site. It's hard to say at this stage, but judging by the pics it looks like the main difference between the current watch and the Pro will be a new heart rate sensor array.

The Pro is likely to cost the same as the standard Fenix 7 did at launch, if not more, so if you're willing to stick with the existing sensor (which is still one of the best around), you could save some serious cash by opting for this deal instead.

