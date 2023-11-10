Garmin InReach Mini 2 hits lowest ever price at Amazon

Right now, you can grab the Garmin InReach Mini 2 for only $299.99 at Amazon. That's a massive saving of 25% off the list price, and the cheapest it's ever been by miles.

The InReach Mini 2 is a tiny satellite communicator that lets you send messages to friends and family in areas without cellular connectivity, keeping them up to date with your progress. It also lets you send an interactive SOS to Garmin's control room, which co-ordinates with local emergency services all over the world to get you out of a sticky situation.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this page for today's best deals on the Garmin InReach Mini 2 near you. We're also rounding up all of this year's best Black Friday Garmin deals, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out.

Garmin InReach Mini 2: $399.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $100 This is the cheapest we've ever seen the InReach Mini 2, absolutely smashing the previous lowest price of $350 at Amazon. We'd be very surprised if it's cheaper than this on Black Friday.

You'll need a Garmin InReach plan in order to use the Mini 2, but there are various options available, including annual subscriptions for regular explorers, and one-month plans if you'll only use it occasionally. You might never need it, or it could really save your skin (the Saved by Garmin blog features real interviews with people rescued thanks to their InReach devices).

If you're not in the US, here are today's best offers on the Garmin InReach Mini 2 where you are, with prices updated daily.