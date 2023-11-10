Garmin InReach Mini 2 hits lowest ever price at Amazon
This is the cheapest the compact satellite communicator has ever been, by miles
Right now, you can grab the Garmin InReach Mini 2 for only $299.99 at Amazon. That's a massive saving of 25% off the list price, and the cheapest it's ever been by miles.
The InReach Mini 2 is a tiny satellite communicator that lets you send messages to friends and family in areas without cellular connectivity, keeping them up to date with your progress. It also lets you send an interactive SOS to Garmin's control room, which co-ordinates with local emergency services all over the world to get you out of a sticky situation.
Garmin InReach Mini 2:
$399.99 $299.99 at Amazon
Save $100 This is the cheapest we've ever seen the InReach Mini 2, absolutely smashing the previous lowest price of $350 at Amazon. We'd be very surprised if it's cheaper than this on Black Friday.
You'll need a Garmin InReach plan in order to use the Mini 2, but there are various options available, including annual subscriptions for regular explorers, and one-month plans if you'll only use it occasionally. You might never need it, or it could really save your skin (the Saved by Garmin blog features real interviews with people rescued thanks to their InReach devices).
If you're not in the US, here are today's best offers on the Garmin InReach Mini 2 where you are, with prices updated daily.
