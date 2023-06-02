Garmin inReach Messenger hits lowest price this year at Amazon

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin inReach Messenger for just $249.99 at Amazon. That's a saving of 17% off the list price, and the cheapest this tiny satellite communicator has been this year.

The inReach Messenger, which launched in 2022, is a tiny device that's a potential lifesaver when you're camping, hiking, or bikepacking in remote locations. It connects to your phone via the Garmin Messenger app (available for both iOS and Android), and lets you send and receive text messages via satellite, letting you stay in touch even when there's no cellular connectivity.

Garmin inReach Messenger: $299.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Save $50 This tiny satellite communicator rarely goes on sale, and this is the cheapest we've seen it since Black Friday 2022. It's available for next-day delivery via Amazon Prime, or free standard delivery if you can wait a few days until your next adventure.

You can also use the device to send an interactive SOS to Garmin's control room, which will put you in touch with the appropriate emergency or rescue services wherever you are in the world.

In order to use the inReach Messenger, you'll need a Garmin inReach subscription. There are long-term plans for regular explorers, plus monthly options if you're only planning to be away for a short time. There are three consumer plans (safety, recreation, and expedition) that you can choose from depending on how many messages you want to send, and which location and weather features you want.

