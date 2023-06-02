Get $100 off the Garmin Instinct 2 and Instinct 2 Solar

Right now, you can grab the Garmin Instinct 2 for just $249.99 at Amazon, or pick up the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar for $349.99. That's a saving of $100 off the list price, and the cheapest we've ever seen either model.

The Garmin Instinct 2 is one of the best GPS watches around for outdoor adventures, particularly if you're planning to be away for several days. It's one of the best devices I've tested when it comes to GPS accuracy, even in tricky conditions like near tall buildings, and its battery life can't be beaten, with the solar model potentially lasting forever on a single charge.

Garmin Instinct 2: $349.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Save $100 This is the cheapest I've ever seen this super tough GPS watch. It briefly dropped to the same price earlier this year, but soon went back up again so this deal probably won't last long. It applies to all colorways.

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar: $449.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $100 Want even longer battery life? The Instinct 2 Solar can last indefinitely between charges with power saving mode enabled, and will easily run for weeks in more normal use. Again, this deal applies to all colors.

In real world conditions you'll still need to plug it in occasionally. After all, there's not much point in buying a sports watch and then switching off all its sensors. However, you can still expect to go weeks and weeks between charges, even with regular use of its great sports tracking features. I'm a particular fan of some of the niche sport modes like stand up paddleboarding, which not only records your speed, distance and route, but also counts your paddle strokes and stroke rate.

