Get $400 off the powerful Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Solar right now at Best Buy

Right now, you can get 50% off the Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Solar at Best Buy (opens in new tab), bringing its price down to $399.99 ahead of Christmas. That's even cheaper than it was on Black Friday.

We've seen some impressive deals on the Fenix 6 series this year, and this is one of the best. This is the smaller version of this powerful multisports watch (hence the 'S') with a 42mm diameter case that won't overwhelm slim wrists, and works well for men and women. Like the original Fenix 6, it's packed with training tools for a wide range of sports, including running (indoor, trail and road), hiking, cycling, swimming, and skiing to name just a few. There are also advanced recovery tools to help you balance training and rest.

If you don't live in the US, scroll down for the best deals on the Garmin Fenix 6 series where you are. Not the watch for you? Check out our roundup of the best Garmin watches for reviews and ratings of all the latest models.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Solar: $799.99 $399.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $400 This feature-packed multi-sports watch is half price right now at Best Buy; even cheaper than it was over Black Friday. If it sells out or this deal ends, Amazon has matched the price (opens in new tab) for the same model.

Unlike the standard Fenix 6, the Pro edition also supports downloaded maps, with extra internal storage and Wi-Fi connectivity, which will be a real boon for outdoor explorers. This model has Garmin's Power Glass too, which keeps the watch's battery topped up with regular exposure to sunlight.

While this isn't the latest model, Garmin is very good at keeping its watches up to date with new firmware releases, and the Fenix 6 series have received lots of new tools since their launch to bring them in line with current models. This is an excellent watch that will serve you well for years to come.

If you're outside the US, here are the best deals on watches in the Garmin Fenix 6 series where you are: