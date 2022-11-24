Grab these Garmin watches for under $200 for Black Friday

Garmin makes many of the best GPS watches around, and right now many of them are under $200 for Black Friday. if you're in the market for a new watch and looking for a bargain, we've rounded up all the best deals at this price level for you right here.

If your budget can stretch a little further, we're also collecting together all the best Black Friday Garmin deals on the full range of watches, including premium devices like the Garmin Enduro and the new Garmin Forerunner 955, plus cycle computers and heart rate monitors.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for the best Garmin deals where you are.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 735XT: $349.99 $126.21 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $223.78 This premium GPS watch has hit its lowest ever price at Amazon for Black Friday. It's a feature-packed device with advanced training tools, and ideal for beginners and intermediate level athletes alike.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 245 Music: $349.99 $187 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $162.99 This mid-level sports watch has dropped in price substantially since the launch of the FR 255 earlier this year, and has finally fallen below the $200 mark in the Black Friday sale.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Vivoactive 4: $329.99 $179.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $150 The Garmin Vivoactive 4 is a hybrid sports watch with physical hands overlaid on a digital face, making it great for the office or the trails. It's down to almost its lowest ever price ahead of Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Instinct: $249.99 $159.17 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $90.82 This isn't quite the lowest price we've ever seen for the original Garmin Instinct, but it's still a huge saving on the regular price. This is a super tough watch that's great for hiking, camping, and trail running.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Venu Sq: $199.99 $119.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 This is a huge saving on a smart little sports watch that's ideal as an entry-level device for tracking runs and hikes. Despite its small size, it offers all the essential tools you'd expect from a Garmin watch, and is super comfortable to wear on the roads or trails.

If you're not in the US, here are the best Garmin watch deals where you are.