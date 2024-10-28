Hurry, you can save £200 right now on the top-of-the-range Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition
The Garmin watch boasts a range of high-tech health monitors, long-lasting battery life and plenty of storage
Right now, you can save £200 on the classy Garmin Epix Pro (Gen2) Sapphire Edition at Ernest Jones. Reduced from £999.99, this top-of-the-range smartwatch is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts and now just £799.
Aiming to be a trustworthy fitness companion, the Epix Pro comes with a range of different sports modes and health trackers, helping you keep on top of your fitness goals and monitor progress. In addition, the Epix Pro features an ultra-bright and colorful OLED display, visible in both glaring sunshine and pitch darkness.
Boasting a stylish leather strap, this Sapphire Edition Epix Pro Garmin is slightly different to the regular version. While they have identical dimensions, the Sapphire Edition is made from titanium rather than stainless steel, making it a touch lighter and tougher. The most notable difference comes in the pair's storage – the Sapphire Edition featuring double the space of its regular cousin with 32GB for music, maps and other downloads.
Not in the UK? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for the best deals on Garmin Epix Pro (Gen2) Sapphire Edition watches where you are:
The Epix Pro (Gen2) Sapphire Edition: £999.99 £799 at Ernest Jones
Save £201 Save over £200 on this classy, top-of-the-range sports watch. The Epix Pro (Gen2) Sapphire Edition boasts a number of health trackers, and is suitable for all manner of sports, including swimming and surfing as it's water resistant to up to 328 feet (100m). This high-tech Garmin also boasts 32GB of storage and a battery life of up to 16 days.
Amongst its many smart features, this high-tech watch stands out for its long-lasting battery life. The Epix Pro (Gen2) Sapphire Edition can last for a whopping 16 days in gesture smartwatch mode.
If you're not in the UK, here are the best deals on Garmin Epix Pro (Gen2) Sapphire Edition watches where you are:
Can't get enough Garmin? Check out our guide to all the best deals available right now.
- The best Garmin watches 2024 make the right choice for the sport you love
- The best GPS watches tested by our experts
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.