Hurry, you can save £200 right now on the top-of-the-range Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition

Right now, you can save £200 on the classy Garmin Epix Pro (Gen2) Sapphire Edition at Ernest Jones. Reduced from £999.99, this top-of-the-range smartwatch is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts and now just £799.

Aiming to be a trustworthy fitness companion, the Epix Pro comes with a range of different sports modes and health trackers, helping you keep on top of your fitness goals and monitor progress. In addition, the Epix Pro features an ultra-bright and colorful OLED display, visible in both glaring sunshine and pitch darkness.

Boasting a stylish leather strap, this Sapphire Edition Epix Pro Garmin is slightly different to the regular version. While they have identical dimensions, the Sapphire Edition is made from titanium rather than stainless steel, making it a touch lighter and tougher. The most notable difference comes in the pair's storage – the Sapphire Edition featuring double the space of its regular cousin with 32GB for music, maps and other downloads.

Not in the UK? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for the best deals on Garmin Epix Pro (Gen2) Sapphire Edition watches where you are:

Save £201 Save over £200 on this classy, top-of-the-range sports watch. The Epix Pro (Gen2) Sapphire Edition boasts a number of health trackers, and is suitable for all manner of sports, including swimming and surfing as it's water resistant to up to 328 feet (100m). This high-tech Garmin also boasts 32GB of storage and a battery life of up to 16 days.

Amongst its many smart features, this high-tech watch stands out for its long-lasting battery life. The Epix Pro (Gen2) Sapphire Edition can last for a whopping 16 days in gesture smartwatch mode.

