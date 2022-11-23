The Garmin Enduro is down to its lowest ever price for Black Friday

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Enduro for just $499.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a saving of $400 off the list price, and the cheapest this powerhouse of a watch has ever been. We've been hoping to see a deep discount on the Enduro since the launch of the Enduro 2 earlier this year, and now it's finally arrived.

As the name suggests, the Enduro's standout feature is its battery life; it can run for up to 65 days in smartwatch mode, and up to 300 hours in max battery GPS mode. For multi-day events, backpacking, and hiking trips, it's ideal. You also get super accurate mapping and navigation, plus a wealth of dedicated sports tracking modes.

If you're not in the US, scroll down for the best deals on the Garmin Enduro 2 near you.

Save $400.04 This is the cheapest we've ever seen the Garmin Enduro, and is one of the most exciting Black Friday deals so far. It delivers incredible battery life with advanced fitness tracking tools, essentially giving you the best features of a Garmin Instinct combined with the sports tracking chops of a Fenix.

Recent firmware updates have brought the Enduro into line with newer Garmin watches, and it also gives you daily workout suggestions, advanced sleep and recovery metrics, all-day heart rate and SpO2 tracking, respiration monitoring, and hydration tracking. Everything you need to better understand your health and fitness, and see how your workouts are affecting your body.

