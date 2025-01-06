“The smartwatch you can wear whenever, wherever” - Garmin launches the much-anticipated Instinct 3

Garmin Instinct 3 smart watches will be available to order on January 10

After months of anticipation, Garmin has finally announced its latest lineup of high-tech smartwatches, the Instinct 3 series.

Available in three different versions, the all-new Instinct 3 AMOLED, Solar, and E watches are packed with a variety of different features, sports apps, and health monitors that Garmin say will keep you at the top of your game.

First launched in 2018, Gamin’s Instinct range was designed for lovers of all different sports. From kayaking to hiking, the Instinct range promises reliable GPS navigation, a wide range of sports modes, and informative health trackers to monitor your performance.

The new models track your health and wellness with heart rate and advanced sleep monitoring, wrist-based pulse oxygen and heart rate variability scores, and a handful of other features.

While many of these features are nothing new to the Instinct range, we’ve found them to be reliable and insightful in previous reviews.

Meanwhile, women’s health tracking modes allow you to monitor your menstrual cycle and pregnancy while receiving nutritional and exercise information.

All three watches feature from a metal-reinforced bezel and a powerful built-in flashlight. They’re thermal and shock resistant and water-rated to a depth of 100 meters.

With satellite tech a common choice for trail runners, the Instinct 3 series uses GPS navigation to help keep you on course in the wilderness.

Garmin Instinct 3 AMOLED (Image credit: Garmin)

Alongside the key features they share, there are a few major differences between the three new models.

Leading the line, the all-new Instinct 3 AMOLED version features an ultra-bright AMOLED screen, capable of displaying vivid, high-resolution imagery and delivering an ‘enhanced’ user interface, according to its creators.

Suitable for multi-day hikes and long camping trips, Garmin claimes this sports watch has up to 24 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, and nine days in always-on mode.

Available in the 45mm and 50mm sizes, the AMOLED version retails for $499.99 / £429.99 (50mm) and $449.99 / £389.99 (45mm).

Harnessing the power of the sun, the Solar model charges using a large and efficient solar lens. Garmin claims the Solar is far more powerful than previous generations, Garmin claims that the 50mm Instinct 3 Solar gets more than five times the battery life in GPS mode when solar charging than the previous Instinct 2 Solar.

The Solar version retails for $449.99 / £429.99 (50mm) and $399.99 / £389.99 (45mm).

The smaller Instinct 3 E features the same high-tech health tracking, sports modes, and GPS navigation as its AMOLED and Solar alternatives at a far cheaper price.

Available in 40mm and 45mm sizes, the Instinct E is priced at $299.99 / £259.99.

Just can't wait for the latest Garmin? Check out today's best deals on the previous generation.

Watches from the Instinct 3 series will be available to order from January 10.

“Instinct 3 is the smartwatch you can wear whenever, wherever,” said Garmin’s Vice President of Global Consumer Sales Dan Bartel.

“The latest lineup is built to help you follow your passions - whatever they may be.”