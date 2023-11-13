Yeti Tundra and Roadie coolers are going cheap at Amazon ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday is still a few days away, but you don't have to wait until then to get a great deal on a Yeti cooler. Right now, you can grab a Yeti Tundra 45 cooler for just £235 at Amazon, or snag a Yeti Tundra Haul for only £300. If those aren't the right size, the compact Yeti Roadie 24 is down to just £181.

Yeti coolers rarely go on sale, so these are all well worth checking out if you've been thinking about picking one up. They're all incredibly tough, and will give you years and years of service. Whether you want to keep drinks and picnic snacks chilled or make sure barbecued food stays hot, they'll maintain the perfect temperature all day long.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this page for today's best deals on Yeti coolers near you. We're also rounding up all of this year's best Black Friday Yeti deals, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out.

Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler: £295 £235 at Amazon

Save £60 This huge cooler can hold up to 26 can with a 2:1 ice to can ratio, and keep them cold all day. Alternatively, if you're camping, it'll keep your freshly cooked food nice and not until you're ready to eat. Stock is now very limited, so you'll need to move fast to grab one/

Yeti Tundra Haul: £388 £300 at Amazon

Save £88 This is a particularly great saving on a cooler that's easier to move around thanks to a pair of solid never-flat wheels that can handle rough terrain with ease. It has the same insulation as all other Yeti Tundra coolers, and is fitted with the same type of gasket you'll find on your freezer at home.

Yeti Roadie 24 (navy blue): £200 £181 at Amazon

Save £19 A rare deal on this super tough cooler with pressure-injected Permafrost insulation and the same type of gasket you'll find on your freezer at home. It'll keep cans, wine bottles, and food chilled all day long.

Yeti Roadie 24 (white): £200 £181 at Amazon

Save £19 If navy blue isn't your thing, the Roadie 24 is also on offer in white. We didn't see any deals on hard-sided Yeti coolers for Amazon Prime Big Deals Day back in October, so this is a rare offer.

Each cooler is made from super tough rotomolded plastic with non-slip feet so you can use it safely anywhere, and is fitted with the same type of gasket you'll find on your freezer at home to make sure it maintains the right temperature.

Some of these coolers are now in limited stock, so you'll need to move fast to grab one while they're still available.

