You can grab the Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire for less than half price today

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire watch for just $369.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. That's just under half the list price, and the cheapest I've ever seen it – even during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

I'm a big fan of the Fenix series of GPS watches, and this deal is particularly great value. Sure, the Fenix 7 offers a few more bells and whistles, but you aren't missing much by opting for this slightly older model, except for the eye-watering price tag.

Garmin is good at keeping its devices up to date with new features and bug fixes many years after launch, so you'll still get tools including heart rate variability (HRV) status to let you see how your body is handling daily demands, suggested workouts to help optimize your training, and training load status and effect metrics.

Save $380 I've never seen this extra large Fenix 6 this cheap before, even during Black Friday. The biggest case means longer battery life and more screen real estate for the preloaded maps, making it a great pick for trail running and hiking alike.

This is the 'X' version of the Fenix 6, which stands for 'extra large'. That means a bigger battery for longer life between charges, and plenty of screen real estate for maps and navigation. The watch comes road and trail, topographic, and ski resort maps preloaded. and you can download more through the Garmin Connect app's Map Manage (there's 32GB storage to play with).

All in all, it's one of the best Garmin watches around right now, and at below $400, it's superb value.

