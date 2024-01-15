What should you pack for a ski trip?

Going skiing? Use our handy checklist to make sure you have everything you need for cold days on the hill and relaxing at apres

Going skiing this winter? You’ve got a lot of packing to do. Skiing is already a gear-intensive sport, then you’ve got to bring regular clothes so you’re not swishing around the restaurant at night in all your ski gear. You know you need to bring a ski jacket and pants, but what else do you need?

Forgetting a vital piece of kit might not be an actual disaster, but it can mean you’re less comfortable than you could be, which can be a problem when there’s without conditions or you have sore feet at the end of the day. It can also mean you end up getting hosed with inflated resort prices to buy a pair of sunglasses or gloves.

Skip the hassle and use our handy checklist for what to pack for a ski trip so you’re sorted, whether it’s an extreme skiing expedition or you plan to spend plenty of time at the spa.

Going skiing this winter? You’ve got a lot of packing to do (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ski clothes

No matter where you are, skiing requires a lot of clothing. If you’re going for a longer trip, you might want multiples of items like base layers and long johns, but make sure you have at least one of the following:

If you’re traveling by plane, it is easier to rent gear (Image credit: Reuben Krabbe / Ascent Xmedia)

Ski gear

If you’re traveling by plane, it is easier to rent gear, but if you want to bring your own, check out our article on how to fly with ski gear as there are many approaches from just checking one giant bag to making it all work with a carry-on and one checked bag. Regardless of whether you’re renting, bringing your own, or doing a bit of both, you’ll need the following:

Alpine skis

Ski boots

Ski poles

Ski goggles

Helmet

If you have your own boots, you might want to bring them along since they'll be molded to your feet (Image credit: Craig Paterson, Justbefilms )

Regular clothes

When you’re not skiing, you’re almost definitely going to want to be comfortable. Ski resorts embrace the mountain casual vibe, so don’t think you need to bring dressy clothes or fashion shoes to go to a nice restaurant; they’ll happily serve you in leggings and UGGs.

When you get off the hill for the day, you’re going to be wiped out and want to slip into comfy clothes as quickly as possible. Think sweatpants and hoodies here and have a down jacket to stay warm around town. Make sure you pack non-ski gloves and a hat for the evenings too.

Lots of ski resort hotels offer yoga classes for skiers (or you can use our yoga for skiers guide) and it can be great to stretch it out after a long day of skiing, so bring yoga pants or gym wear, and of course clothes for any other activities you might want to enjoy like running.

Hot tubs also tend to be abundant in ski resorts, so don’t forget your bathing suit so you can soak your aching legs.

Finally, you’ll want comfortable footwear after walking around in ski boots all day, but something with decent grip for snowy resort streets. Snow boots that you can just pull on are great, though you might be able to get away with trail running shoes so long as they have good grip if it's a more arid climate. Consider also bringing flip flops and slippers for padding around your accommodation to let your feet breathe.

Finally, you’ll want comfortable footwear after wearing ski boots all day (Image credit: Maskot)

Toiletries and other accessories

In addition to your regular toiletries and accessories that you’d pack for any trip, here are a few things you might want for a ski holiday: