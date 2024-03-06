There's a huge 25% off the potentially life-saving Garmin inReach Mini 2 right now

The Garmin inReach Mini 2 satellite communicator is currently on sale for just £260.51 at Amazon – a massive saving of 25% off the regular asking price, and the cheapest it's ever been by a long shot.

The inReach Mini 2 is small enough to tuck in a pocket, but could be a lifesaver in remote places where you can't get a mobile phone signal, or your phone has gone flat. It lets you send two-way messages to friends and family to check in and update them on your progress, and send an interactive SOS to the Garmin Response Center in an emergency, who can connect you to rescue services anywhere in the world.

Garmin inReach Mini 2: £349.99 £260.51 at Amazon

Save £89.48 The inReach Mini 2 lets you stay in touch in remote locations where you can't use your phone, and allows you to summon emergency help via an interactive SOS anywhere in the world. This is the cheapest it's ever been, by a long shot. Deal applies to black version only.

The inReach Mini 2 isn't just for camping and hiking either. According to Garmin's annual inReach report, more people than ever are using the SOS function on the road in an emergency.

In order to use messaging and SOS services on a Garmin inReach device, you'll also need a subscription, which start at £14.99 for the standard Consumer Safety plan.

