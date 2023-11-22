The 5 best Garmin watches under $200 this Black Friday

Black Friday is the perfect time to grab a cheap Garmin watch, and there are some fantastic deals under $200 right now. I've rounded up five of the best below, based on my own hands-on experience with each one.

For example, the Garmin Venu 2S, now available for $199.99, is the best of the bunch if you're looking for an all-rounder, striking a great balance between serious sports tracking and everyday smartwatch features. It also has a gorgeous AMOLED display to cap it all off.

If you're looking for an entry-level running watch, the $169.99 Garmin Forerunner 55 is well worth investigating. It has everything you need to take your training to the next level if you're preparing for your first race, or want to set a new personal 5k, 10k, or half marathon record.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this page for the best deal on each of these watches where you are.

Garmin Venu 2S: $399.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $200 This is one of the best deals I've seen this Black Friday, knocking a huge 50% off this superb little fitness watch. When I reviewed the Venu 2 for Advnture's sister site TechRadar, I gave it a full five stars for the way it balances powerful sports training tools with everyday smartwatch features.

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music: $349.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $150 Looking for a beginner/intermediate level running watch? This is the one for you. The Forerunner 245 is lightweight and compact, but has all the tools you need to take your training to the next level and smash your half marathon or 10k record. This is the cheapest I've ever seen it at Amazon.

Garmin Venu Sq: $199.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $80 The Venu Sq is back to its lowest ever price for Black Friday 2023. The lack of an AMOLED screen means it doesn't feel quite as special as the Venu Sq 2 in my opinion, but it's still a lovely little watch for basic sports tracking, and a good step up from a Fitbit.

Garmin Lily: $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $50 Another record low price at Amazon. The Lily is Garmin's first and only watch made specifically for women (though there's no reason a guy couldn't wear one either). When I tested it for TechRadar I mourned the lack of GPS, but it's grown on me since, and its connected GPS (piggybacking on your phone) is actually excellent. A nice looking Fitbit alternative.

Garmin Forerunner 55: $199.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $30 Yep, that's only a small discount, but it's still the cheapest the Forerunner 55 has ever been. This is the watch I recommend to most people at my running club, because despite its low price, it has everything a new runner needs in a compact package. It's great value at full price, so this is a deal not to be missed.

If you're not in the US, here's today's best deal on each of the watches above, with prices updated daily. Can't see one you like? I'm rounding up all this year's best Black Friday Garmin deals from around the web, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out.