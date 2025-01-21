From the highest peak to the humble trail made famous by One Day's Dexter and Emma, AllTrails reveals most popular UK hikes of 2024

The stunning Old Man of Storr Circular was one of the most popular hikes in the country last year

In 2024, millions of viewers tuned in to watch the Netflix romantic comedy One Day, which chronicles Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew largely ill-fated relationship over 14 years. According to a new report from the hiking app AllTrails, the show inspired quite a few viewers to get out on the hiking trail.

If you haven't watched One Day yet, the two main characters sweat it out on a hike up Arthur's Seat the day after graduating from Edinburgh University. Arthur's Seat is an iconic extinct volcano that's slap bang in the middle of Scotland's capital. At just three miles long, this trail gains nearly 900 feet in elevation gain, giving hikers a real hill walk with 360-degree views of the Firth of Firth and the city, including stunning Edinburgh castle.

The show captures the surprising beauty of this unusual hike and it's no wonder that its popularity – reportedly nearly 10 million views in one week – led some people to check it out for themselves. Arthur's Seat made AllTrail's list of the top 10 UK trails in 2024.

Arthur's Seat is an iconic extinct volcano that's slap bang in the middle of Scotland's capital (Image credit: AllTrails)

Top 10 UK hiking trails of 2024

Elsewhere in the UK, it was the coldest summer since 2015, but that didn't stop people from getting outdoors – according to AllTrails, UK trail activity grew by 68 percent last year.

The popular hiking app has 32,000 verified trails in the UK, and the ones that make up the top 10 amassed nearly 38,000 reviews collectively and boast an average 4.7-star rating.

Some, like Arthur's Seat and the five-mile Malham Landscape Trail in Yorkshire Dales National Park, offer a moderate difficulty suitable for lots of ages and abilities, but overall the list reveals a preference for challenge, with the UK's highest peak Ben Nevis claiming the top spot, followed by Yr Wyddfa (formerly Snowdon) and the short but strenuous Old Man of Storr Loop on the Narnia-esque Isle of Skye. England's tallest fell, Scafell Pike, comes in at number five.

Of course, the popularity of these hikes means you'll almost never be alone, and while that can be a draw for some, they're not always the best choice if you're looking to get off the beaten path and enjoy some solitude.

If you're looking to escape the crowds, try Scotland's second-tallest peak Ben Macdui in Cairngorms National Park, which while popular, is nowhere near as busy as Ben Nevis. There are 282 Munros in Scotland, so you can always find a quiet one if you look hard enough.

For a Welsh adventure without the queues, check out Tryfan North Ridge which features some great scrambling and while Scafell Pike in the Lake District is worth the climb, its next-door neighbor, Scafell, offers a similar profile and identical views but far fewer people. To find hikes near you, you can always download the AllTrails+ app and search by the map.

Beat the queue on Snowdon by heading to Tryfan North Ridge (Image credit: Getty Images)

What kit do you need for hiking in the UK?

If you're new to hiking in the UK, the good news is that there are thousands of stunning trails and peaks and for the most part, you can hike year-round here, but there are a few things to be aware of.

First, if you're used to dashing around in trail running shoes, UK trails often require waterproof footwear so you can comfortably wade through bogs. Speaking of moisture, you'll also never want to leave home without a waterproof jacket and a pair of rain pants. The summer months can be surprisingly cool, so bring a fleece jacket even if it's warm at the trailhead.

Compared to some popular hiking spots, like the Alps and the Rockies, trails in the UK can be a little harder to find and, especially in Scotland, more remote, so it's a good idea to carry a map and compass in addition to GPS navigation, and a satellite communicator like a Garmin InReach or a phone with the SOS function.