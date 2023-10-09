Powerful Garmin Edge 830 bike computer bundle hits lowest ever price at Amazon

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Edge 830 plus mount and remote control for just $369.99 at Amazon. That's a saving of 21% off the list price, and the cheapest this powerful computer bike computer bundle has ever been.

The Edge 830 is one of the best cycle computers you can buy today (in fact, it's the one I bought my husband for his birthday earlier this year) thanks to its great touchscreen, which is so much easier to operate than buttons, superb maps with support for all Komoot, Strava, TrailForks and more, plus Garmin Firstbeat and cycling dynamics to support your training. This bundle also includes a mount, plus a remote control so you can operate the Edge 830 without taking your hands off the bars.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this page for the best deals on the Garmin Edge 830 where you are.

Save $100 This top-end bike computer bundle has never been this cheap before, even on Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday. With a remote control and mount thrown in too, it's fantastic value.

Our colleagues at Cyclingnews praised the Edge 830 Plus when they reviewed it at launch. At first they noticed a few software quirks, but Garmin paid attention to feedback and has since ironed these out, making it one of the best cycle computers available today.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on the Garmin Edge 830 where you are.