This Garmin Epix bundle deal is $95 cheaper than buying the watch alone

Right now, you can grab the Garmin Epix (Gen 2) plus two screen protectors and a portable charger for just $804.99 at Amazon. That's almost $100 less than buying the watch alone.

The Epix (Gen 2) is one of Garmin's most advanced GPS watches. It's very similar to the Fenix 7 under the hood, with the same array of advanced tools to plan your workouts and monitor your progress, but unlike the Fenix 7, it has a bright AMOLED display to show all your stats clearly in any light.

When I reviewed the Epix (Gen 2) for Advnture's sister site TechRadar, I was particularly impressed by its tough build and the accuracy of its GPS location tracking. In fact, I liked it so much, I gave it four and a half stars out of five.

If you're not in the US, scroll down for the best deals on the Garmin Epix (Gen 2) where you are. You might also be interested in our guide to the best cheap GPS watches, which includes some great options with bright OLED displays that won't break the bank.

Garmin Epix (Gen 2) bundle: $899.99 $804.99 at Amazon

Save $95 This set includes the watch, two screen protectors, and a handy portable charger, all for less than buying the watch alone. You might not need the screen protectors, but the charger is certainly handy to have, particularly at this price.

This bundle also throws in two screen protectors, which you might decide that you don't need. The Epix (Gen 2) is solidly built and its screen is topped with Corning Gorilla Glass, so it's not likely to scratch in a hurry.

You are, however, likely to appreciate the portable charger that's included. The Epix (Gen 2) has very respectable battery life, but its display is a little more power-hungry than that of the Fenix 7, and this charger will mean you don't need to worry about it running out of juice if you're spending an extended time off-grid.

If you're not in the US, here are the best deals on the Garmin Epix (Gen 2) near you: