Garmin Forerunner 245 is under $200 in secret Amazon sale ahead of Black Friday

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music for $194.99 at Amazon. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for this great mid-range running watch, and the first time it's dropped below the $200 mark.

Although the Forerunner 245 isn't the latest Garmin watch (it was superseded by the 255 earlier this year), it's still an excellent GPS watch that has stood the test of time well, and Garmin has kept its features fresh with frequent software updates – even adding features taken straight from its newer devices.

As well as key features like GPS location tracking, SpO2 monitoring, and all-day heart rate monitoring, and free training plans through Garmin Coach, you'll also be able to see your training load and effect, daily suggested workouts, and predicted recovery times. And because this is Music edition, you can also save music to the watch and listen with your best running headphones.

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music: $349.99 $204 at Amazon

Save $145.99 The Forerunner 245 is an excellent mid-range running watch, and is down to its cheapest ever price at Amazon right now. This is the music edition, which means you can transfer tunes and podcasts to it, and listen with Bluetooth headphones. We might not see a better deal than this on Black Friday.

We've seen some great deals on the Forerunner 245 over recent weeks, but this is the best yet. If it's not the right watch for you though, we'll also be rounding up all of this year's best Black Friday Garmin deals for you next month, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out. Check out our roundup of the best Garmin watches to find out which will be right for you.

