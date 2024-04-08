The powerful Garmin Forerunner 945 has never been cheaper than it is today

Right now, you can snag the powerful Garmin Forerunner 945 for just $317.90 at Amazon – a huge saving of $182.09 that eclipses last year's Black Friday offers, and is the cheapest we've ever seen this powerful multi-sports watch.

The Forerunner 945 is an excellent GPS watch for runners, cyclists, swimmers and triathletes, packed with advanced tools to help you train smarter for better results. Our colleagues at TechRadar say it "offers everything a serious runner should need from a wearable and then some" and it's only become better since then, with additions including performance condition monitoring, training load and status, and daily workout suggestions.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Garmin Forerunner 945 where you are. You might also be interested in our roundup of the best cheap GPS watches, which includes lots of affordable options from Garmin and other top brands with our experts' seal of approval.

Garmin Forerunner 945: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110017&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGarmin-Forerunner-Premium-Triathlon-Smartwatch%2Fdp%2FB07QTVMWVL%2Fref%3Dsr_1_20%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $499.99 $317.90 at Amazon

Save $182.09 With well over a third off, this is the best deal we've ever seen on this powerful multi-sports watch. It's a particularly great choice for runners, especially if you're hoping to take your training to the next level and set a new personal best this year.

