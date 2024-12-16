"His shoes had frozen solid" when he was rescued, but this hiker's story could have had a much worse ending – here's what he did that saved his life

This weekend's rescue serves as an important reminder to anyone attempting winter peaks

A hiker attempting to climb one of Colorado's highest peaks had to be rescued on Saturday night after succumbing to serious winter conditions.

According to the Alpine Rescue Team, the man set out on Saturday to climb Mt. Bierstadt, a Colorado 14er close to Denver. He had left instructions with his father to call 911 if he hadn't been in touch by 8 p.m.

Just after 8 p.m., his father notified authorities and ART dispatched to Guanella Pass to begin searching for the hiker. After several hours, they spotted a signal in the distance.

"Near midnight a team at the creek crossing saw a light flashing a mile north and began breaking trail in that direction," says the ART.

Around an hour later, at 1 a.m. Sunday, crews located the very cold hiker above a cliff band.

"He was unable to move as his shoes had frozen solid."

Teams were able to help the man warm his feet before lowering him down the cliff on belay. From there, they were able to hike and ski back to the trailhead.

This story could have had a much worse ending, but fortunately, this hiker had done several things right that helped save his life. The incident prompted ART to remind all hikers of the following safety tips:

Can you climb a 14er in winter?

It's been winter on Colorado's peaks for a while now, and attempting to climb a 14er – or similar peak – is not the same as hiking in summer conditions.

In addition to deep snow and avalanche risk, current temperatures on Mt. Bierstadt are as low as 3°F. Attempting this type of winter climbing requires mountaineering experience and equipment. In addition to winter hiking boots and clothing, you'll want crampons, an ice axe and avalanche gear such as a beacon, probe and shovel.

Additionally, you'll want strong navigation skills and the ability to use a map and compass to find your route. For serious mountaineering, it can be worth investing in a satellite communicator such as a Garmin InReach device so that you can quickly communicate your location to mountain rescue even without cell service and save valuable time.