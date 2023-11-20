Three Garmin deals you should avoid this Black Friday

There are some fantastic Black Friday Garmin deals around this year, but not all the offers are quite what they seem. We often hear news stories about products being more expensive on Black Friday than they were earlier in the year, and sadly that's the case with a few of this year's Garmin watch deals at Amazon.

Amazon's offers this year are generally good, but its discounts on the Tacticx 7 series aren't as good as they look. Although $200 off the list price sounds great at first, all of these watches (the standard, Pro and Pro Ballistics Edition) have been cheaper before. In fact, the Ballistics Edition was over $100 less in July.

It's not all bad news though, and Amazon does have some genuinely great deals on Garmin tech, including the entire Fenix 7 series. Below I've listed three of the best deals from this year's Black Friday sale, or you can check out my full list of the best Black Friday Garmin deals for more options.

Garmin deals to avoid

Amazon has knocked $200 off the Garmin Tactix 7 series for Black Friday 2023, but its deals were more generous earlier in the year. If you really want a Tactix (they're great watches after all), I recommend sitting tight and waiting for prices to drop lower.

Garmin Tactix 7: $1,099.99 $899.99 at Amazon

Save $200 The Tactix 7 is essentially a version of the Fenix 7 aimed at armed service personnel. It has a sapphire crystal lens as standard, green/white LED flashlight, night vision mode, a kill switch that instantly wipes your data, and more. It has been slightly cheaper than this before though.

Garmin Tactix 7 Pro: $1,299.99 $1,099.99 at Amazon

Save $200 This version of the Tactix 7 has solar charging for even longer battery life than the standard edition (note the ring of photovoltaic material around the face). Stock is limited, but it's been slightly cheaper than this before, so I wouldn't rush to snap it up.

Garmin Tactix 7 Pro Ballistics Edition: $1,599.99 $1,399.99 at Amazon

Save $200 This watch is included in Amazon's Black Friday sale, but it's been over $100 cheaper in previous sales events, so it's not a deal I'd recommend investigating. This version of the Tactix 7 includes a built-in applied ballistics calculator.

Garmin deals to grab

There are some genuinely great deals at Amazon this Black Friday and if you're looking for a watch similar to the Tactix 7, these Fenix 7 variants are all similar, and have never been cheaper before.

Garmin Fenix 7 Solar: $699.99 $499.99 at Amazon

Save $200 The Fenix 7 Solar has all the same features as the standard Fenix 7, but with the benefit of extra long battery life with regular exposure to sunlight. A great choice for athletes going off-grid for a while. Small wrists? Take a look at the Garmin Fenix 7S Solar, which is more compact and the same price

Garmin Fenix 7X Solar: $799.99 $589.99 at Amazon

Save $210 This is the cheapest ever price for the king-sized version of the Fenix 7 Solar. It's very similar to the Garmin Enduro 2 in terms of specs (including the flashlight) and a great choice if your budget won't quite stretch that far.

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro: $799.99 $599.99 at Amazon

Save $200 The Fenix 7 Pro only launched a couple of months ago, but that hasn't stopped Amazon knocking $200 off for Black Friday. This is the best price we've seen anywhere to date. If you have small wrists, the more compact Garmin Fenix 7S Pro is the same price and might fit you better. Want more details? Check out my review.