Want to hike Colorado's only fully private 14er? Here's how to secure your 2025 permit – and everything else you need to know

Bagging 14ers is a popular pastime among Colorado hikers, but for those looking to summit all 53 of the state's highest peaks, there's one that poses some unique challenges. Culebra Peak, in southern Colorado, is the only Colorado 14er – that's a mountain over 14,000 feet – that lies entirely on private land, requiring a permit to hike it, and reservations for 2025 have just opened.

Culebra Peak is the highest point in the Sange de Cristo range and reservation slots to climb it are now open for January through July.

"This mountain is like no other. With lush vegetation and no defined trail guiding the way up the mountain, one can really become captivated by the beauty and undisturbed environment that surrounds this range," write the peak's owners at Cielo Vista Ranch.

To get captivated by it though, you'll need to jump through a few hoops. If you're hoping to check the 14,053-ft peak off your list next year, you'll need to cough up $150 per person, fill out a waiver and reserve a spot.

Right now, availability is open for just 20 hikers each day on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Even if you find a slot and have the funds, however, you might not get to climb it if you plan to hike solo – though you can apply for a permit as a solo hiker, if you are the only person on the mountain that day, you'll be turned away so it's best to check for dates where some permits have already been reserved.

Availability is open for just 20 hikers each day on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m (Image credit: nick1803)

Like any 14er, it's best to wait for summer conditions before attempting this peak. Even though permits are available in winter and spring and the peak can be attempted by those with mountaineering experience and gear like an ice axe and crampons, accessing the mountain itself can prove difficult. If the road to the trailhead is closed due to snow, you may find your seven-mile hike turns into a 14-mile trek.

Once you make it to the Four Way trailhead, the organization 14ers.com warns that there is no trail up Culebra, so you'll need to take plenty of time to research your intended route, carry a topographical map of the area, a compass, and know how to use these tools.

From the main trailhead, there are several common routes to reach the snakelike ridgeline to the summit and whatever direction you go you can expect to gain 3,150 feet over 3.5 miles for a strenuous ascent. You can, however, trim a couple of miles off your hike if you have a 4WD vehicle.

In 2023, mountain runner Erin Ton announced she had set a new women’s unsupported record on all of Colorado’s 14ers, but failed to mention she hadn’t actually done Culebra as she had been unable to secure a permit. To get yours, head to cielo-vista-ranch.info

Hiking Colorado 14ers

Hiking a 14er is not like climbing a lower elevation mountain. Weird things happen to your body at altitude, weather conditions can change quickly and be much more severe, and you'll want plenty of hiking experience and a good level of fitness.

If you don't have any experience climbing 14ers, we recommend starting out with one of the easier Colorado 14ers first. To be clear, these aren't easy hikes, but are usually well-trafficked and have a mostly clear path to follow without requiring technical climbing.

You'll always want to check the mountain weather forecast before you set off, leave very early so that you can off the summit before afternoon thunderstorms roll in and be willing to change your plans if the conditions aren't what you expected.

You'll also want to be prepared with the following gear:

Learn more in our article on how to stay alive when you’re bagging peaks.